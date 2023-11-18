Chhath Puja: About 4K cops to be deployed

Kolkata: To protect the environment in and around the lakes in Kolkata, Kolkata Police has decided to deploy a large contingent of police force so that nobody enters the lake premises to perform Chhath Puja. As per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order, performing rituals of Chhath Puja in closed water bodies is strictly prohibited to keep them pollution-free but for the past few years, several people forcefully entered the lakes in Kolkata to perform the rituals.

Keeping in view the history of earlier years, about 4000 police personnel will be deployed across the city, including 250 police personnel for each of the lakes. The police team will be led by a Deputy Commissioner. To supervise the police arrangement, there will be a total of 35 Deputy Commissioners on field.

Adequate police arrangement has been made for the ghats of River Hooghly as well. There will be Disaster Management Group teams in each of the ghats while the River Traffic Patrol will keep a close eye from the water. Personnel on the field has been directed to ensure that no banned firecrackers are discharged and prevent use of DJ boxes.