Chhath: Circular Rly services to be regulated

Kolkata Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division will regulate Circular Railway services on October 27 and 28 to ensure smooth crowd management and safety during the Chhath Puja celebrations, officials said on Saturday.

The move, taken at the request of the state administration, aims to manage large crowds and maintain a secure environment for thousands of devotees who gather along the riverbanks for the “Ganga Bath” and “Dandy” rituals.

According to Eastern Railway, several Circular Railway trains will be cancelled, short-terminated, short-originated, or diverted during the two-day period.

On October 27, nine Circular Railway trains will remain cancelled.

Seven services will be short-terminated at Kolkata station, with another seven short-originating from the same location.

Additional adjustments include one train short-terminated at Barasat and another diverted to terminate at Sealdah North, from where one service will also short-originate. Ballygunge station will see two services short-terminated and two short-originated.

Additionally, two trains will be diverted via the Kankurgachhi Road Junction–Ballygunge route to Majherhat, while another two will run

from Majherhat via diverted routes.

Two trains will be diverted and short-terminated at Ballygunge, and another two will short-originate from

Ballygunge and operate via the Ballygunge Junction–Kankurgachhi Road route.