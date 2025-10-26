Chhath: 188 ghats ready with safety measures & facilities

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has made arrangements for the observance of Chhath Puja rituals at 153 ghats across various water bodies in the city, including those along the river Ganga.

In addition, the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) has set up facilities at another 39 ghats, bringing the total number of ghats available for Chhath rituals in the city to 188. The rituals will be observed on Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.

Among these, six are artificial water bodies specially developed by the civic body across four wards—68, 85, 88, and 89—to facilitate safe and convenient celebrations for devotees.

There will be facilities such as changing rooms, bio-toilets, and the deployment of divers at each ghat to handle any emergency situations. In addition, adequate lighting, public address systems, and backup power through generators will be arranged to ensure the smooth and safe observance of Chhath Puja rituals across all ghats.

“We have also made provision for ambulance assistance in case of emergency. The ambulance will be stationed centrally at Gitanjali Stadium in Kasba in association with Ruby Hospital,” said a senior KMC official.

The maximum number of Chaath revellers perform the rituals at Doi Ghat and Takta Ghat, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also visit these two ghats on Monday afternoon ahead of the observance of the rituals.

State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Saturday late afternoon paid a visit to a number of ghats, including Takta Ghat and Doi Ghat to oversee the arrangements made for smooth observance of the Puja.

“There are a number of ghats in and around the river where immersion of Goddess Kali has taken place till Friday. So, we are doing necessary cleaning and repair work on a war footing.

The Takta Ghat and the Doi Ghat have more or less been readied, and a chain will be put in place to prevent Chaath revellers from venturing beyond it. There will be arrangements of adequate lights and public announcement, and boats for any rescue work if needed.

The roads leading to the ghats are also being spruced up as some women crawl on the road (popularly known as dandi kata) as part of Chaath rituals,” said Hakim.

KMDA will close the gates of Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar from 10 am on October 26, with complete closure on October 27 and 28, to prevent observance of Chaath Puja at the water bodies as per directions of National Green Tribunal.