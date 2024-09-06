Chetla: Youth hacked to death by friend

KOLKATA: A youth was hacked to death by his friend after an altercation in Chetla on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the victim identified as Rupchand Paik used to run a tea shop with his friend Chandan Mondal alias Bhutto. On Wednesday night they were drinking liquor inside a flat of an apartment building. It is alleged that suddenly, Paik made some lewd and abusive comment about Mondal’s wife who had reportedly left about a year ago over some relationship dispute.

Over the comment of Paik, an altercation broke out between the two friends. During the altercation, all of a sudden, Mondal brought out a sharp weapon and stabbed Paik on his head.

As a result, Paik died on the spot. Hearing Paik’s scream, Mondal’s neighbours gathered there and informed the police. Cops recovered the body for autopsy and detained Mondal.

Later Paik’s brother lodged a complaint at the Chetla police station following which Mondal was arrested.

He was produced at the Alipore Court on Thursday and has been remanded to police custody for 10 days.

Though police are almost sure that the murder was committed in the heat of the moment, cops are trying to find out whether any other motive was there or not.