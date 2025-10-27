Chetla: Two held after man killed with iron rod

Kolkata: A man was murdered after an iron rod was thrust into his throat during a drinking session in Chetla on Saturday night.

Police have arrested two persons in connection with the case.

The investigation was handed over to the Detective Department on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chetla police station, Sukhendu Mukherjee, was replaced by Amitava Sarkhel, Additional OC of Alipore police station. Police described the reshuffle as a routine move since Mukherjee had recently been promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Ashok Paswan, a car mechanic, was drinking with a few friends around 11.30 pm on Saturday near the 17A/17B bus stand in Ward 82. An altercation broke out during the session, following which one of his friends allegedly thrust an iron rod into his throat.

Paswan tried to run towards his sister’s nearby residence but collapsed on the road after running about 100 metres, bleeding profusely from his mouth. Locals rushed him to SSKM Hospital, where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

On Sunday morning, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

“Two persons have been arrested. We have sufficient evidence of their involvement, and the weapon of offence has been seized. The motive behind the murder is still under investigation,”

Verma said.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim stated that police would act firmly in the matter and ensure that “no one is spared.”