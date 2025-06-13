Cherry tomato cultivation brings new opportunities for farmers

Malda: Known as the mango hub of Bengal, Malda has now earned a new distinction for its successful cherry tomato cultivation. Manotosh Rajbanshi, a progressive farmer from Narayanpur in Old Malda, has made headlines for pioneering this new crop in the region with assistance from the district Horticulture department.

In January, Manotosh planted cherry tomato saplings on his three-katha (roughly 2,160 sq ft) plot after sourcing seeds from Siliguri and nurturing them in a net-covered nursery. By the first week of March, he began harvesting the fruits and the yield continues even now. “This was my first attempt at cultivating cherry tomatoes. Each plant has given me around 10 kilograms of produce,” Manotosh shared. “I have grown two varieties — yellow and red — and both have been well-received in the local market.”

Unlike regular tomatoes, cherry tomatoes are much smaller and resemble actual cherries in shape. They are not just attractive in appearance but also rich in nutrients.

“These tomatoes are packed with antioxidants and various color pigments,” said Samanta Layek, Deputy Director of Malda district Horticulture department. “They are known to help prevent diseases like heart attacks, diabetes and even cancer. Though small in size, cherry tomatoes offer big health benefits.”

Cherry tomatoes are primarily used in salads and enjoy strong demand in restaurants and hotels. “They are fetching prices between Rs 50 to Rs 70 per kilogram in the local market,” Manotosh added. “This has been a profitable venture, and I plan to expand the cultivation next season.”

Encouraged by Manotosh’s success, the Horticulture department is now considering expanding cherry tomato farming across the district. “We want to promote this among more farmers,” said Samanta Layek. “Given its profitability and health benefits, cherry tomato farming could offer a new source of income for many.” The success story of Manotosh Rajbanshi highlights the possibilities that lie in diversifying traditional agriculture. With official support and market demand on his side, cherry tomato cultivation may soon become a game-changer for Malda’s farmers.

“Farmers need to take bold steps,” Manotosh concluded. “This is just the beginning — Malda is ready for more than just mangoes.”