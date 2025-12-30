Chennai man held for murder attempt at Kolkata guest house

Kolkata: A man from Chennai was arrested on Monday for allegedly attempting to kill his girlfriend at a guest house in the Muchipara area near the Sealdah flyover.

According to police, around 4.15 pm on Sunday, officers of Muchipara police station were alerted by the guest house authorities that a boarder had stabbed his partner inside Room No. 412. The woman sustained a bleeding injury on her shoulder and was admitted to NRS Hospital.

Police rushed to the spot and found the accused, identified as Pradeep Kumar Selvaraj of Madipakkam in Chennai, already detained by the guest house staff. After cordoning off the place of occurrence, the police took Selvaraj into custody.During interrogation, police said Selvaraj met Baisakhi Das of Malidaha about four months ago during a Kolkata visit and stayed in touch with her.

He returned to the city 18 days ago, travelled with her to Digha for 15 days, and on Friday, they came back to Kolkata and checked into a guest house. Selvaraj told police that on Sunday, he tried to kill himself by consuming rat poison, but Das stopped him, after which he allegedly stabbed her on the shoulder with a knife he had recently bought. He claimed the knife was meant for self-harm, said he has been unemployed for four years and dependent on his brother, and that he had gone to Dubai in 2023 seeking work. Selvaraj was produced before the Bankshall Court on Monday and remanded to seven days of police custody.