Chemists Association raises alarm over rising fake drugs, calls for urgent action

Kolkata: Raising alarm on the prevalence of fake drugs in the market, the Bengal Chemists & Druggists Association (BCDA), on Friday, appealed to all stakeholders to come forward to fight the menace of counterfeit drugs.

The leading association of Chemists and Druggists in India, having membership strength over 40,000 in Bengal during a programme at Press Club expressed grave concern over the alarming increase in the availability of fake drugs in West Bengal and India. It highlighted some key issues like public safety as fake drugs can be ineffective, toxic, or even fatal, putting patients’ lives at risk. The illegal trade in counterfeit medicines drains the economy and undermines legitimate business.

Lack of regulation, inadequate regulatory frameworks and insufficient enforcement enable the proliferation of fake drugs. To combat this issue, the BCDA recommended strengthening regulatory frameworks, enhancing laws and regulations to prevent the manufacture, distribution, and sale of counterfeit medicines, increasing public awareness and educating consumers about the risks associated with fake drugs and the importance of purchasing medicines from authorized sources.

It also recommended fostering partnerships among regulatory agencies, law enforcement, and healthcare professionals to share intelligence, best practices and resources, enhance testing facilities and upgrade drug testing facilities. Sankha Roy Chowdhury, spokesperson of BCDA said: “The issue of counterfeit drugs is critical, affecting both public health and the reputation of the country’s pharmaceutical trade. Prompt and prioritised action is essential.

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) estimate, a few years back at least 10 per cent of medicines in low and middle-income countries were substandard or counterfeit.

In the last couple of years, the number has increased by almost 47 per cent and is expected that around 15 per cent of the total medicines available in the market are fake or counterfeit or illegal. This surge poses a significant threat to public health and safety.”