‘Chemistry Olympiad 2.0’ ignites scientific passion at Sister Nivedita University

Kolkata: A convergence of youthful brilliance and scientific curiosity was witnessed as the department of Chemistry (Sister Nivedita University) in association with the Indian Chemical Council, eastern region and SNU-IIC hosted the second ‘Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray Memorial Chemistry Olympiad 2.0’ recently.

The event celebrated the legacy of India’s pioneering chemist and educationist, Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray, while fostering innovation and academic rigour among students of schools and colleges alike. The two-day event was inaugurated by Prof (Dr) Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University (SNU), along with Debarshi Duttagupta, Chairman of ICC (eastern region) and MD of East India Pharmaceutical Works Ltd, Dean of Sciences Prof Mala Mitra and Dr Rajdip Dey, head of the department of Chemistry, SNU. The inaugural ceremony was graced by academicians, industry leaders, and researchers from across the state.

This Olympiad featured two distinct segments: competitive rounds that tested core conceptual and applied knowledge in Chemistry, and a parallel student presentation session, where participants showcased hands-on projects. These were divided into two categories—Category A for UG and PG students, and Category B for school students from Classes XI and XII.

With participation from over 15 institutions, including St Xavier’s College, City College, Aliah University, La Martiniere for Boys, GD Birla Centre for Education, Narayana School Sonarpur, Jadavpur Vidyapeeth, Apeejay School Park Street and TIGPS Bolpur and Hooghly, the event saw a dynamic mix of bright talent engaging deeply with the subject.

Notable jury members included Sitanath Mukhopadhyay, IEDS, Assistant Director, MSME-DFO (Government of India); Dr Barun Kanta Bhattacharyya, Manager – R&D, East India Pharmaceutical Works Ltd.; Prof (Dr) Ashoke Ranjan Thakur, Mentor, SNU; Sandip Mitra from Wacker Metroark Chemicals Pvt Ltd; and Chinmoy Palit, Executive Director, Academics, Techno India Group Public Schools.

In the school category, National Gems Higher Secondary School secured the top position, followed by GD Birla Centre for Education and Jadavpur Vidyapeeth. TIGPS, Hooghly, received a special mention.

In the college category, St Xavier’s College emerged as the winner, with SNU and City College taking the second and third spots respectively.