Checking of buses to catch defaulting passengers starts

Kolkata: The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has started intensive checking of buses, both city services and long distance services, to catch defaulting passengers and bus conductors. The Corporation has also increased the shifts for checking in the city routes from two shifts to three to ensure better monitoring.

According to a Transport official, more checking squads have been deployed. This has resulted in fining of around 72 passengers in May and disciplinary action against seven conductors.

Around 100 buses are being checked on a daily basis and all routes are being chosen for surprise checks.