Cheating case filed in Assam: BJP worker held in Siliguri

Siliguri: Alok Sen, a BJP worker and resident of Bakravita area under New Jalpaiguri Police Station, has been arrested in Siliguri in connection with a cheating case filed in Assam. The arrest was made on Sunday night by police from the New Jalpaiguri Police Station based on a warrant issued by Assam Police.

According to reports, Sen had allegedly issued a cheque to a person in Assam which later bounced. Following the incident, he reportedly went into hiding. After a complaint was registered in Assam, police there issued a warrant and circulated it to various police stations. Acting on the warrant, the New Jalpaiguri Police traced and apprehended Sen from Ambikanagar area

of Siliguri. He was presented in Jalpaiguri court on Monday and has been sent for judicial custody.

Sen, once a BJP candidate in Zilla Parishad elections in 2018, has a controversial history. Just two days before that election, he was detained by police following allegations that he had forcibly confined a minor girl in his residence. Police sources also reveal that Sen has a history of multiple marriages and has been implicated in several prior cheating cases. Currently, he is not holding any post in the party but is working as a BJP party member, which he himself declared to the media.

Rakesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said: “He has been arrested based on a complaint filed against him with the Assam Police. The rest of the investigation is being conducted by the Assam Police.”