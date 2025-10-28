Chaudhury & Company pays tribute to Bengal’s culinary heritage

KOLKATA: Restaurateurs, Shiladitya and Debaditya Chaudhury, the dynamic duo behind two of Kolkata’s most loved fine dining experiences - Oudh 1590 & Chapter 2 - unveiled their newest venture, Chaudhury & Company, a Bengali bygone era churning food haven that revives and reimagines the forgotten art of Bengal’s pice hotels.

With the evocative tagline ‘Eey Kaler Rannay, Shey Kaler Swad’, the restaurant is poised to take diners on a nostalgic yet refined journey into the soul of Bengali cuisine. On Monday, Chaudhury & Company was launched by the Tollywood icon, Prosenjit Chatterjee, amidst much fanfare.

Over the last few years, the Chaudhury brothers have travelled across Kolkata and Bengal, visiting countless century-old pice hotels that once defined everyday Bengali dining.

Their mission was to document, taste and preserve signature dishes, many of which are now vanishing from contemporary food culture. “Our vision is to ensure that the lost dishes of Bengal find their place once again at the family table, but in a form that resonates with today’s lifestyles’, said Shiladitya & Debaditya Chaudhury, Co-Founders, Chaudhury & Company. Chef Joymalya Banerjee, celebrated for his innovation with heritage cuisines with 25 years of experience, has helmed the menu curation.