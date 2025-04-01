Charu Market murder case: One arrested

Kolkata: A youth was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a domestic help in Charu Market area.

On Saturday, a youth identified as Abinash Bauri was found murdered inside a flat in Charu Market area. He used to work as a domestic help for a businessman’s family.

During the probe, police found that on Saturday a person identified as Saddam Alam had come to the flat whom Bari had met through a dating app. On Tuesday, Alam was arrested from his residence in Baruipur.

The accused has confessed to the crime, as informed by the police.