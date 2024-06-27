Charring Cross Nursing Home told to pay compensation of Rs 1L

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Thursday directed Charring Cross Nursing Home in the city to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the relatives of a patient after the regulatory authority spotted negligence on the part of the nursing home.



WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee said that one Bijay Kumar Jaiswal admitted his daughter to the nursing home with tonsillitis. Paramedical staff extracted blood samples from the patient for a hemoglobin test. As the report came in it was found that the patient’s hemoglobin level stood at 5.7. After two hours the patient’s blood sample was taken for the second time and her hemoglobin level further dropped to 3.4 as it was shown in the second report. The treating doctor found the report absurd and advised the patient’s family to shift her. When the patient’s blood sample was tested in a separate pathological laboratory, her hemoglobin level jumped up to 9.7.

During the probe, the WBCERC found that none of the nursing staffers were properly qualified.

The nursing home claimed that on the same day the machine had carried out pathological tests of others’ samples but they were found to be correct. The WBCERC did not find it convincing enough.

It observed that either the machine was faulty or something wrong happened with the sample. The nursing home, however, failed to present any credible justification.

The WBCERC has therefore asked the nursing home to pay the compensation.