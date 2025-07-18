Charred corpse recovered in Chakulia

Raiganj: The charred body of an unidentified man was spotted early Thursday morning at a marshy area in Najirpur under the jurisdiction of Chakulia Police Station in North Dinajpur.

Police have started an investigation to ascertain the identity of the deceased. Dilip Bapari , a local resident, said: “We heard in the morning that someone spotted a body lying in the marshland. The police were immediately informed. Upon arrival they retrieved the severely burned body, noting multiple injuries. The victim’s face was burnt beyond recognition. He was not known in our locality. It seems the perpetrators killed him elsewhere and dumped the body here. Nothing like this has ever occurred in our area. Residents are shaken.” A senior officer from the Islampur Police District confirmed that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and a formal investigation has been launched.

The officer indicated that authorities are examining several angles including whether the victim was killed at a different location and later dumped here. Investigators are also trying to identify the victim and determine the cause and time of death.