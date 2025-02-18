Charnock Hospital to introduce robotic surgery in cardiothoracic & orthopaedics

Charnock Hospital is planning to incorporate robotic technology in the cardiothoracic and orthopaedic surgery departments in the near future. “It’s going to be a game changer as chances of blood loss and attendant complications will be minimal, reducing the length of stay and improving outcomes for the patients. We are yet to implement the AI algorithm in our hospital, but we shall see its application in a big way in diagnostic, medical reasons and other areas in the near future,” said Dr Jayanta Dutta, HOD, Internal Medicine, Charnock Hospital (MD, DNB - Internal Medicine, FICP).

The hospital continues to adopt the latest medical advancements, including various cardiac interventions, neurosurgical procedures, and respiratory innovations like thoracoscopy. “These advancements allow us to provide advanced treatment options, ensuring better recovery and improved patient care,” he added.

According to Dr Dutta, environmental pollution is one of the biggest health concerns for urban residents, contributing to a rise in cardiac and respiratory ailments. “Town planners, pollution control boards, and health officials must take decisive action and implement effective measures to improve the situation,” he said.

Dr Dutta also welcomed the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s move that medical tourism and the ‘Heal in India’ initiative will be promoted in partnership with the private sector. “The private healthcare sector, with the support of government initiatives, has the potential to attract more international patients, as the cost of treatment in India remains far more economical compared to developed nations. With the right policies and collaborations, India can become a major hub for medical tourism,” Dr Dutta mentioned.

On the research front, mRNA technology in cancer treatment is still evolving and India is steadily advancing in this area, believes Dr Dutta. “Although precision medicine and gene therapy are promising fields, widespread clinical application and accessibility are still a long way off,” he said.