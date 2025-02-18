CHARNOCK HOSPITAL TO IMPLEMENT AI IN RADIOLOGY

Charnock Hospital is planning soon to integrate AI-enabled radiological equipment into its healthcare system, further enhancing its diagnostic capabilities. “We are committed to staying at the forefront of medical advancements by incorporating AI-enabled technologies,” said Dr Debabrata Das, Clinical Director of Charnock Hospital. The hospital already boasts an AI-compatible cath lab and blood analysers, enabling quick and precise diagnosis, ultimately improving patient outcomes. “With AI-driven solutions, we aim to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of our medical services,” he added.

Dr Das sheds light on some of the major healthcare challenges in Kolkata and the hospital’s approach to addressing them. “Accessibility remains a significant concern,” he said. To bridge this gap, Charnock Hospital has developed a highly effective home care facility, providing medical treatment in the comfort of patients’ homes. “Our teleconsultation services ensure that expert medical advice is available to those unable to visit the hospital,” he said.

The growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases underscores the need for preventive healthcare. “Prevention is always better than cure,” he said. To address this, the hospital has a dedicated team conducting regular health awareness camps in residential complexes, schools, and corporate offices.

Charnock Hospital continues to implement cutting-edge medical treatments and technologies to improve patient care. “The installation of Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostic machines allows for prompt blood tests. The addition of a second cath lab has significantly reduced waiting times for primary angioplasty, providing timely intervention for cardiac emergencies. Moreover, ECMO support has been introduced for patients suffering from respiratory failure, particularly in cases where mechanical ventilation proves ineffective,” he said.