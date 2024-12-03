Charnock Hospital launches ECMO services & 2nd cath lab in New Town

KOLKATA: The surge in heart diseases and cardiac arrests has underscored the necessity of accessible healthcare facilities.

In a welcome move for the residents of New Town, Rajarhat and North Kolkata, Charnock Hospital has introduced ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) services and a second cath lab.

On Monday, leading medical professionals attended the launch event at Charnock Hospital. A sophisticated life support system, ECMO temporarily replaces heart and lung functions for critically ill patients, offering hope in life-threatening situations.

Prashant Sharma, MD, Charnock Hospital, shared their dedication to providing top-quality healthcare and how ECMO takes their services a step further.

“We offer a variety of services and with new technologies like ECMO, we can better cater to all patients. ECMO provides vital support to patients facing severe heart and lung failure, offering them the best possible chance at recovery when traditional treatments may not be enough. Our goal is to ensure that critically ill patients receive the highest standard of care at the most crucial moments. For the residents of Newtown, this marks the first-ever availability of ECMO services in the area,” he said.

The first cath lab at the hospital received a great response, but as the number of patients grew, the hospital decided to open a second cath lab.

The new lab is equipped with advanced technologies like HD IVUS, FFR/DFR and ROTAPRO, which improve the hospital’s ability to perform important procedures like angiograms and angioplasties.

“With over 400 cases monthly, more than 5000 cases annually the hospital’s cardiology department continues to set benchmarks for excellence,” said Shweta Sharma, Director, Charnock Hospital. Cardiologist Dr Tapobrata De explained how the second cath lab will greatly assist in performing complex procedures like angioplasty, IVUS and TAVI. “With its advanced technology, the lab will enhance the hospital’s ability to handle more intricate and critical cardiac treatments,” he said.