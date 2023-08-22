Charitable community library comes up in New Town

Kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority, WBHIDCO and Kolkata Society For Cultural Heritage have collaborated to set up the first charitable community library in New Town. The library was inaugurated recently in the Futsal Ground of New Town Kolkata by Debashis Sen, Managing Director of WBHIDCO in the presence of Sourav Mukherjee, founder director KSCH and Mir Afsar Ali, director KSCH and famous storyteller.



It is just like a kiosk, people can come and read the books. There will be 165 books initially. Textbooks are not allowed. NKDA & KSCH appealed to the residents of Newtown to come and donate books for this library. Till now Sen has donated 6 books and other officials too have donated 20 books. Mukherjee has donated 11 books. Ramkrishna Kathamritam, Srimad Bhagwad Geeta, Balmiki Ramayan, Harry Potter, Rich Dad Poor Dad are there to attract all age groups. “The book reading habit is drastically missing in

school-going children and even adults, courtesy gadgets and increasing surfing on social media. To inculcate this habit in people the library has started. The philosophy behind setting up this is that the local community will donate books here which will form the repertoire of books,” a senior

NKDA official said.