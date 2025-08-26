Chargesheet shows video recorded via exhaust fan duct

Kolkata: The police chargesheet in the South Calcutta Law College, Kasba, rape case reveals how the prime accused, Monojit Mishra, along with his accomplices Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee, recorded the assault through an exhaust fan duct.

According to the chargesheet, the trio used the gap between the blades of the exhaust fan in the guardroom to capture the rape. Investigators recovered these videos from the mobile phones of the accused, which have become key evidence. Police noted that Monojit allegedly blackmailed the student using the footage, and the entire act was premeditated. Zaib and Pramit reportedly left the union room knowing Monojit intended to harm the student.

The chargesheet further states that Monojit forced the student to strip while Zaib and Pramit recorded the act. Police also pointed to the inaction of security guard Pinaki Banerjee, who allegedly vacated the room when the victim was taken there and failed to report the incident to college authorities or police, even after a day had passed.

On Saturday, police filed a 658-page chargesheet before the Alipore Court within 58 days of the crime, naming Monojit, Zaib, Pramit, and Pinaki as accused. They face multiple sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 70(1) for gang-rape, Section 127(2) for wrongful confinement, Sections 140(3) and 140(4) for kidnapping or abduction, Section 142 for wrongful confinement, Section 238 for destroying evidence, and Section 61(2) for criminal conspiracy.

Monojit, Zaib, and Pramit are also charged under Section 77 of BNS for voyeurism, along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, for publishing or transmitting sexually explicit content. Monojit faces additional charges under Section 118(1) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons and Section 351(3) for criminal intimidation.