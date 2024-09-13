Chargesheet filed in ten days in rape case of minor

MALDA: The Malda district police promptly filed a charge sheet just 10 days after the Habibpur rape case. The incident, involving the alleged sexual assault of a minor on August 27, led to the arrest of a ‘quack’ doctor on August 29 under the POCSO Act.



The case involves the alleged rape of a 9th-grade tribal student by the alleged ‘quack’ on the pretext of teaching her how to conduct a urine test. The accused was apprehended by villagers. Sambhav Jain, Additional Superintendent of Police, said:

“The investigation was completed and the charge sheet filed in a record time of 10 days. Seven witnesses have been cited in the POCSO case, reflecting the police’s commitment to a speedy conclusion of the case so that timely justice can be delivered.”

The arrest was made in a tribal village under the Habibpur Police Station’s jurisdiction, with the accused, Subodh Mandal (54), being taken into custody shortly after the villagers’ intervention. The victim underwent a medical examination and soon after, protests erupted as tribal communities blocked roads and staged demonstrations, demanding justice.

Birbaha Hansda, state Forest minister, along with Samirul Islam, Rajya Sabha MP, and Sabina Yasmin, minister of state for Irrigation and North Bengal Development department had visited the victim’s family to offer their support. The investigation included DNA testing and forensic analysis, confirming the sexual assault.