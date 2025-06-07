Chargesheet filed in Dhulian father-son murder case

Kolkata: About 55 days after the murder of the father-son duo in Dhulian, Murshidabad during the Waqf protests in April, the police on Friday submitted a chargesheet in the Jangipur Sub- divisional Court. Land dispute has been attributed as the cause of the murder in the chargesheet, according to police sources. The government pleader has requested a speedy hearing of the case. Dhulian witnessed protests over the Waqf Amendment Bill on April 12 where Haragobinda Das and his son Chandan were hacked to death.

The police, however, had declared that personal enmity had triggered the murder and ruled out any political motive in the incident. According to sources, the chargesheet also states that personal enmity was the motive. The chargesheet further states that the police have arrested all 13 persons involved in the murder. According to police sources, various evidence has been collected by interrogating the 13 arrested persons, and accordingly, all of them have been charge-sheeted by the Special Investigating Team. The chargesheet mentions how the murder took place, where they had fled and the different places from where they were picked up. The sleuths arrested some of the accused venturing into other states also.