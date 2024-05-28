Chargesheet filed against Shahjahan Sheikh by ED

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed the first chargesheet against suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader of Sandeshkhali, Shahjahan Sheikh.



In the chargesheet containing about 113 pages, the Central agency has mentioned the names of Shahjahan’s brother Alamgir, Shibaprasad Hazra alias Shibu Hazra and Deedar Baksh as the accused. The ED mentioned about property worth around Rs 261 crore and also about 180 bigha. The ED alleged that all these lands were forcefully grabbed by Shahjahan and his associates.

It may be mentioned that Shahjahan was arrested by the state police after almost 55 days of the case registered against him. It was alleged that when ED officials went to conduct a raid at his residence, Shahjahan allegedly gathered villagers and provoked them to attack the Central agency officials. Later, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation of the assault on ED officers on the basis of a Calcutta High Court order.