Charge-framing process probed by ED hampered

Kolkata: Charge-framing process in the primary recruitment scam case investigated by the ED was hampered due to the absence of Sujoy Krishna Bhadra alias Kalighat-er Kaku owing to his sudden illness.

On Monday, while he was being taken to the Bankshall Court, Bhadra suddenly felt uncomfortable and reportedly became unconscious. Immediately he was rushed to the SSKM Hospital where Bhadra was admitted. However, after a few examinations, nothing major was found. Meanwhile, the counsel representing Bhadra informed the court about the medical condition of Bhadra and requested permission to shift him to a private hospital which was reportedly granted. The court has directed the private hospital authorities to submit a report on Bhadra’s health on January 2.

Due to the sudden illness of Bhadra, the charge framing process was postponed even though all other accused persons were present in the court.

As per the law, while framing charges all the accused persons must be present at the court. Earlier, the framing of charges in the primary recruitment scam case got delayed due to several issues.

Earlier, Partha Chatterjee moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in the case, which was granted under a certain condition.

As per the order, the bail of Chatterjee will be effective from February 1. In the meantime, the trial court was directed to frame charges within December 31.