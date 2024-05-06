Chaos erupts over filling of pond in Fulbari

Siliguri: Chaos erupted over an allegation that a pond in Jamurivita area under Fulbari number I Gram Panchayat (GP) in Dabgram-Fulbari constituency was being filled in. BJP workers and locals alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led Gram Panchayat has been trying to fill the pond and construct a restaurant on the land. Therefore, they staged a protest on Monday.



Meanwhile, Upa-Pradhan of the Panchayat alleged that a few land mafia backed by BJP are obstructing the government’s work. They also attacked him. The Pradhan has lodged a written complaint against them.

“We will not fill the pond. Instead, we will construct boundaries at the sides of the pond and beautify the area. The BJP-backed land mafias are spreading false information and provoking the locals,” said Ananda Sinha, Upa-Pradhan of Fulbari Number I Gram Panchayat.

On Monday, when the Panchayat started the development work, local residents, along with BJP workers and supporters blocked it. A chaos erupted over the incident.

Workers from BJP and TMC had an altercation. A huge police force from New Jalpaiguri Police Station was deployed at the spot.

Shikha Chatterjee, MLA of Dagram Fulbari Assembly Constituency reached the spot.

“The Panchayat can beautify the area but cannot fill any pond. They are planning to build a restaurant here illegally,” said Chatterjee, MLA.

Meanwhile, Sukanta Kar, president of Dagram Fulbari Block, INTTUC president Sukanta Kar also went there. He refuted the allegations of MLA and said: “Many people, especially women, have been worshiping at the pond during Chhath Puja. Therefore, the Panchayat decided to reconstruct the pond and beautify the area. Toilets, changing rooms, bathrooms will be built here.

BJP was politicising this. We have a Detail Project Report (DPR) of the work.”