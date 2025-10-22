Chaos at temple over shortage of prasad

BALURGHAT: A scene of chaos unfolded at the revered Bura Maa Kali Temple in Balurghat on Tuesday after Prasad ran out during distribution, sparking anger and protests among hundreds of devotees. Many had queued for hours under the scorching sun, clutching pre-purchased coupons, only to find the food offerings had exhausted before their turn.

According to eyewitnesses, several devotees, frustrated by the shortage, tore up their coupons and began shouting slogans against the temple committee. Tension escalated when some agitated individuals allegedly smashed the pots containing the remaining bhog. Police personnel from Balurghat Police Station rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. To restore order, officers themselves began distributing the leftover prasad among the crowd.

Devotees alleged that the temple committee had distributed Khichuri as bhog without first offering it to Goddess Bura Maa—a deviation from traditional rituals. The Bura Maa Kali Puja, one of Balurghat’s most revered festivals, follows age-old customs including the offering of shoal and boal fish and goat meat before the bhog is distributed.

This year, the committee had announced a coupon-based system for prasad distribution, priced at Rs 150 each. Hundreds bought coupons in advance and gathered early in the morning for the sacred meal. Initially, the process went smoothly but the supply soon fell short, leaving many empty-handed after hours of waiting. Expressing his anger, devotee Prasanta Das said: “We bought coupons expecting proper bhog. Suddenly, it ran out and they started serving khichuri instead. People tore up their coupons and left. Women stood in line for hours after finishing household work but got nothing. This mismanagement is unacceptable.”

Responding to the controversy, Amit Mahanto, Secretary of the Bura Maa Kali Puja Committee, said: “Only around 30–35 people faced issues due to delays. Our volunteers worked all night and got exhausted. We served Bhog till 12:30 pm and everyone received bhog. Anyone still left out can collect it later.”

Police remained stationed for several hours to ensure peace, while devotees demanded better management in future festivals.