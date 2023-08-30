chaos at salt lake stadium during durand cup semi-final match

Students from Northeast and Darjeeling alleged that they were subjected to racial slurs and stones were thrown at them during the Durand Cup semi-final match between North East United FC and East Bengal FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday. A third-year student of Presidency University said that there were around 70 people supporting North East United FC. They alleged that problems began after North East United FC scored a goal. “They started abusing us with racial slurs and gave rape threats to women students present amongst us. Stones and slippers were thrown at us,” a postgraduate student said.