Chaos at hosp after 6-yr-old girl’s death

Kolkata: Chaos broke out at a rural hospital in East Midnapore’s Contai after family members of a patient who died at the hospital staged a protest alleging medical negligence. The incident happened on Wednesday morning.

The family members of the patient alleged that the patient was not given proper treatment and this has led to the death of the patient. The victim was a six-year-old girl who had complained about some issues following which she was taken to the hospital. The family members alleged that the patient’s health condition did not improve despite treatment. The victim was later released from the hospital as the family members have claimed. After reaching home the patient’s health condition further deteriorated. As a result, the family members rushed the patient to the hospital again.

The patient died at the hospital on Tuesday night. Tension broke out on Wednesday morning when the family members of the patient staged a protest demonstration. A huge contingent of police rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. The family members of the victim girl alleged that when the patient was again taken to the hospital, about 4-5 injections were administered on the patient following which her condition deteriorated. A senior official from the hospital denied the allegation of negligence and said all the steps were taken to save the child. An ambulance was arranged to shift the patient but unfortunately the patient died, claimed the official.