Changrabandha Land Port: Slot booking scam uncovered, cops begin investigation

Cooch Behar: Allegations of fraudulent activities involving the ‘Suvidha’ portal have surfaced at the Changrabandha Land Port, where some unscrupulous traders are accused of manipulating the online slot booking system to export goods illegally.

According to police sources, traders have been misusing the ‘Suvidha’ portal — originally introduced to streamline export operations — by booking slots under one person’s name and allowing others to use them for exports. In some cases, traders who do not intend to export are allegedly selling their booked slots to others at inflated prices, turning the system into a black market operation.

Dambal Chhetri, officer in-charge of the Changrabandha Suvidha portal, flagged the irregularities after noticing discrepancies in the booking and export data. Responding to the complaint, Additional Superintendent of Police (Mathabhanga), Sandeep Gorai, confirmed: “We have registered a case against three traders on charges of slot manipulation. A thorough investigation is underway.”

Sources reveal that a prominent local businessman is suspected of being involved in the racket. Police have begun monitoring his activities as part of the investigation.

Commenting on the issue, Mekhliganj MLA Paresh Chandra Adhikari said: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee introduced the ‘Suvidha’ portal to support and simplify trade for exporters. While most traders have benefited, a few are misusing it. I was informed by the police yesterday about the fraudulent slot bookings. We support the police action, as cracking down on such practices will protect honest traders and uphold the integrity of the system.” The police are expected to question more individuals in the coming days as they dig deeper into the racket.