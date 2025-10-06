Changing face of Laxmi Puja: Rising prices & readymade traditions

Kolkata: As Kolkata gears up for Laxmi Puja, rising prices and shifting traditions tell a story of change—from soaring fruit and idol costs to the rising popularity of readymade naru (coconut sweets). From Jadubabur Bazar to Koley Market, traders and buyers alike are feeling the heat of festive inflation just days before the Puja.

Prices of daily essentials and fruits have jumped sharply within a week. Cucumber that sold for Rs 50 per kg last week now costs Rs 60, papaya has gone up from Rs 100 to Rs 120, apples from Rs 180 to Rs 200 and pineapples from Rs 80 to Rs 100. “Customers are coming but buying less in amount because of the increased price,” said Lakkhan Mandol, a fruit seller at Koley Market. Vendors blame the sudden surge on festive demand and supply shortages triggered by the recent rainfall. The impact of rain has also been severe in the idol-making sector. Many artisans said they have faced difficulties drying and finishing the idols and had to put in extra effort to deliver in time. Indrajit Dolui, an idol-seller at Lake Market said “The prices of the idols have raised Rs 50-100 depending on the size in comparison to last year.” In Koley Market, the common medium size idols cost Rs 750-800, which last year was within Rs 700. Even the festive sweets tell a story of change. Traditionally, the previous days of Laxmi Puja were dedicated to preparing various types of naru (coconut sweet) in Bengali households.

This year the markets are filled with readymade naru packets that buyers are preferring over the hassle of making it. According to Jhantu Das, a sweet shop owner at Jadubabur Bazar, “Ready-made naru (coconut sweet) was not this popular even last year. This year, sales have increased.” The readymade packets ranging between Rs 20-30 replaced the demand of raw materials like coconut, jaggery and sesame. Some vegetables too have recorded a sharp rise, leaving daily shoppers anxious. Brinjal is selling at Rs 80 per kg, which was around Rs 60 last week.

The prices of other vegetables like tomatoes, beans, and potatoes have increased. Task force member Rabindranath Koley assured: “The prices have increased only because of the festive season. They are expected to decrease within a week.”