Chandrima visits Chopra, assures justice to bereaved families

Raiganj: Chandrima Bhattacharya, state TMC leader as well as the minister of the state in-charge of the state finance, health and family welfare visited Chetnagach on Monday afternoon. She visited the spot and met the bereaved families and assured them that justice would be delivered. Then she joined TMC’s agitation against BSF at Chetnagach.



“Four children were buried alive owing to the negligence of BSF. A demonic crime has been committed. A high drain was being dug in the BSF area without taking any safety measures. Two persons have been arrested by the police. However, the BSF have preferred to remain mum. The BSF have no sympathy and have not met the victim families yet,” stated Chandrima Bhattacharya. She stated that a 12-member TMC team had met the Governor on February 15 and urged him to visit Chetnagach and take appropriate measures. “We hope he will deliver justice,” added the minister. Meanwhile, Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose is scheduled to visit Chetnagach in Chopra, North Dinajpur on Tuesday. The Governor is scheduled to leave Kolkata by Darjeeling Mail from Sealdah Station on Monday night. After getting down in Kishanganj Station, he is scheduled to depart for Circuit House, Islampur at 6:30 am on Tuesday. From there he will visit Chetnagach by car.

He will visit the spot near the Indo-Bangladesh border where four children died in a high drain on February 12. After his visit he will spend time at the Circuit House in Islampur and then depart for Kishanganj, Bihar by road to board the Darjeeling Mail at 8:50 pm on Tuesday.

The TMC agitation continued and entered the seventh day mark on Monday.