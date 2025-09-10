Chandrima questions Delhi CM over PM’s photo at feet of Durga idol

Kolkata: State Finance Minister and senior Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya on Tuesday criticised Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her controversial remark urging Puja organisers in Delhi to place Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo at the feet of Durga idols so that he receives blessings for good health from the Goddess.

Speaking at her party’s Language Dharna at Dorina Crossing, Bhattacharya strongly condemned Gupta’s statement and said: “Have they (BJP) shunned Ram Chandra who performed ‘Akal Bodhon’ to invoke Devi Durga to kill the Asura (demon)? Does that mean you are trying to suggest something about the killing of Asura? We are, however, not calling anybody Asura. If the Prime Minister’s photo is placed at the feet of the Goddess, people will shower flowers on it.

That would be insulting for the Prime Minister. We respect

the Constitutional post of the PM.” She further said: “We heard that the Delhi Chief Minister announced certain units of free power. But when the Bengal government announces something, they criticise us. Even the Maharashtra government made some announcements during Ganesh Puja.”

Bhattacharya also pointed out: “The Delhi Chief Minister asked the Puja committees in Delhi to observe a ‘Seva Karmasuchi’ for 15 days from September 17 on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday. We want to ask, what is the point of observing a ‘Seva Karmasuchi’ for 15 days when the PM’s birthday falls on September 17?”

The Delhi Chief Minister recently announced that during the festivities, a day will be dedicated to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the Seva Pakhwada from September 17—PM Modi’s 75th birthday—till October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

On the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to Kolkata next week, Bhattacharya said: “We welcome the PM’s visit. He can come anywhere. But he frequently visits the state during election seasons. He will not be able to make much difference in the elections.”

Meanwhile, PM Modi will inaugurate the Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) 2025 in Kolkata on September 15. The two-day event, themed ‘Year of Reforms—Transforming for the Future’, will also be attended by the Defence Minister, the National Security Adviser, the Minister of State for Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, and the Defence Secretary.