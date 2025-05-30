Chandrima made new chairperson of TMC legal cell

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya was given additional responsibility in the party as she has been appointed as the new chairperson of the party’s legal cell.

Bhattacharya, a prominent figure in the ruling Trinamool Congress, also serves as the Minister of State for the Health Department.

Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “Under the inspiration and guidance of Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. @MamataOfficial, we are pleased to announce that Smt. @Chandrimaaitc has been appointed as the Chairperson of the AITC Legal Cell for the state of West Bengal. The names of the full committee of the Legal Cell will be announced later. We wish her the very best in her endeavours!”

Bhattachary also serves as the chairperson of the Trinamool Congress’ women wing. She once served as the law minister of the state. Another state Cabinet minister Moloy Ghatak used to serve as the chairperson of the Trinamool legal cell.