Chandrima criticises BJP’s priorities, forecasts TMC’s triumph in LS polls

Jalpaiguri/Alipurduar: “Saffron coloured rice is being distributed from house-to-house for the Ram Mandir. However, there seems to be no consideration for clearing the pending payments for MGNREGS work since 2021. The common people understand the situation and will give a befitting reply during the Lok Sabha elections. Trinamool will win with the support of the women,” stated Chandrima Bhattacharya on Friday.



Chandrima Bhattacharya, the state minister for Health, launched a scathing attack on the BJP during a rally at Targhera Maidan in Ambari Falakata, Rajganj Block.

The rally, titled “Sanghabadhho Sapath,” aimed to protest against the Central government’s alleged discrimination against Bengal, non-payment of MGNREGS work, disrespect towards Bengal Chief Minister, and women in general. The meeting saw the presence of district Trinamool president Mahua Gop, Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Krishna Roy Barman, Rajganj MLA Khageswar Roy, and district women TMC president Nurjahan Begum.

Addressing the gathering, Chandrima Bhattacharya spoke about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, saying: “While the BJP celebrated winning 18 seats in the last Lok Sabha, it won’t be the same this time. Regardless of when the elections are declared, the TMC will secure all 42 Lok Sabha seats of the state because the people are with the TMC.”

Emphasising the power of women, she added: “Women constitute half of the total voters in Bengal. They have declared, ‘they want their daughter.’ Hence, the party will secure victory in all Bengal seats with women’s votes. Analysing the 2021 election will help understand the pivotal role of women, and the same trend will be evident in the post-2024 election analysis. Women cannot be misled. The workshop also promotes the Chief Minister’s efforts for women, while condemning those who harbour hatred and disrespect towards women.”

She also remarked: “BJP’s policy of bringing religion into politics goes against the Constitution of India, but that party aims to polarise people in the name of religion in the country.”

Following the event, the minister participated in a similar “Sanghabadhho Sapath” programme at Alipurduar Municipality Hall on Friday evening. The meeting, attended by a thousand TMC women workers, included district TMC president Prakash Chik Baraik, Alipurduar Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Snigdha Saiba, Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal, and district women TMC president Dipika Roy.