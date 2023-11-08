Chandrima attacks Dilip Ghosh over his remarks against women leaders

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya on social media attacked the BJP leader Dilip Ghosh after the latter allegedly made derogatory remarks against the women leaders.



Ghosh appeared in Diamond Harbour ACJM Court and later told the media that he appeared in the court in connection with two separate cases. Ghosh on social media attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress. Chandrima Bhattacharya slammed Dilip Ghosh: “@DilipGhoshBJP, you’re facing a case because: You shamelessly spewed derogatory comments at Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial. It’s sickening to witness @BJP4India leaders consistently disrespecting women leaders. Quit your pathetic deflection tactics and own up to

your mistakes!”

Bhattacharya took on Dilip Ghosh a few days ago as well for the latter’s statement on the arrested Forest minister. “Dilip Ghosh = BJP’s reject+weak leader. @BJP4India’s former VP is no longer HM @AmitShah’s favorite, so he pouted quietly for a few months after losing his status, but then suddenly found his voice, scared to lose his MP ticket. It seems he’s the one hopping on a single leg!”