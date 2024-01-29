Chandrima attacks BJP for depriving Bengal of funds

BALURGHAT: State Trinamool Congress leader and minister Chandrima Bhattacharya criticised the BJP-led central government for depriving Bengal by stopping payment of 100 days’ work along with other rural projects.



Attacking the BJP, the Minister said, “Since long the BJP government at the Centre has been depriving Bengal. Our leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to the central government many times to release the dues. She has instructed us to organise district-by-district rallies against this deprivation and reach out to the masses regarding this. They have a right to know. That is why I am visiting Gangarampur.”

On the instructions of the State Trinamool Mahila Congress and the call of the South Dinajpur District Trinamool Mahila Congress, a Sangabadhdho (Unity) programme was held at the Gangarampur TMC party office on Sunday to protest against the disrespect towards the Bengal Chief Minister and women along with non-payments of 100 days’ work and housing scheme.

Chandrima Bhattacharya was the main speaker at the event. She said: “The sole job of the central government is to insult the people of the state and their leader Mamata Banerjee. They have deprived the common people of their rights, from housing schemes to 100 days’ work money.” She said: “Our leader Mamata Banerjee has started a justified fight. We will continue this fight.

All our workers are united.” She said: “We had started the Sangabadhdha programme from December 22 and it will continue till February 4. There will be 35 such programmes. Sunday’s event is the 29th. Along with this, there are para-meetings (local meetings). Already 11,000 such meetings have been held.” She said that on the Death Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, rallies will be held in all districts of Bengal and Kolkata.