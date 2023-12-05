Chandrima asks police to take action against Suvendu

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MLA Chandrima Bhattacharya has written to the police, requesting action against the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari and others for wearing t-shirts with the slogan: ‘Mamata Chor’ written on them.



She has written to the officer-in-charge of both Hare Street and Maidan police stations.

In her complaint, she alleged that members of the state Assembly who are in the Opposition led by the LoP Suvendu Adhikari were seen to be wearing t-shirts wherein it was printed ‘Mamata Chor’.

She said wearing such t-shirts the accused persons were found holding a public meeting on the Red Road.

She said that addressing the Chief Minister of Bengal (Mamata Banerjee) in such “filthy” and “derogatory” language undermines the dignity of the state as a whole and its people. She opined that such acts are criminal in nature and are required to be dealt with by the procedure laid down under the criminal law.

Chandrima said undermining the chair of the Chief Minister is a shameful act and needs to be properly dealt with. She requested the police to treat her complaint letter as an FIR and take necessary steps in this regard.