Chandrima appointed new chairman of HIDCO

Kolkata: Chandrima Bhattacharya has been appointed as the new chairman of the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO).

According to Nabanna sources, Bhattacharya who holds the charge of state Finance and Environment department and Minister of state for Health department, is expected to visit the Housing Infrastructure Development Corporationoffice within the next couple of days to formally assume charge.

“I am grateful to the Chief Minister for finding me suitable for this role. I will carry out my duty with full dedication,” said Bhattacharya, reacting to her new responsibility.

State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim held the position from 2021. However, in December last year, the state Cabinet decided to remove him from the post.

Since then, former Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi was entrusted with the interim charge of HIDCO.

After nearly eight months, Chandrima has been given the post on a full-time basis.

HIDCO itself underwent a major shift in December with the state Cabinet deciding to move HIDCO out of the aegis of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department and place it under the

department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (PAR), which is directly overseen by the Chief Minister.

HIDCO now functions under Mamata Banerjee’s direct supervision, making the choice of its chairperson even more significant.