Chandrayaan-3 model competition in school

Jalpaiguri: Chandrayaan-3 has been the talk of the nation in recent times. To shed light on this matter, on the occasion of Saraswati Puja, the authorities of Fanindradeb Primary School in Jalpaiguri organised a competition on Chandrayaan-3 model building with the students of the school.



Not only that, an exhibition of the models was arranged in the premises adjacent to the Saraswati Puja pandal of the school, where the enthusiasm of the students was palpable.

Subrata Singh, the head teacher, stated: “Our primary goal is to kindle an interest in space science among the present generation. Alongside the exhibition, posters highlight various facets of Chandrayaan-3, promoting a deeper understanding. The top five entries will receive awards.” According to the school, ISRO continues to impress the whole world with its consecutive activities. The teachers also update the school students about these activities. The competition and exhibition on Chandrayaan-3 model making were organised among students of Class IV, with the intention of inspiring the present generation about future space research and technology.

Sandipan Chakraborty, a fourth-grade student, shared: “Upon hearing about the competition, my passion for Chandrayaan-3 and space compelled me to participate.”

The exhibition showcased not only stationary models but also some with movement, such as rockets. Student Pritam Basak explained: “I used a plyboard, cotton, paper, etc., in my model. Additionally, water pressure is applied through a saline pipe to demonstrate the rise and fall of the rocket.”