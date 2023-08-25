Chandrayaan-3: Bengal scientists shine bright, Mamata congratulates

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lauded the achievements of the ISRO scientists hailing from Bengal, who contributed significantly to the momentous Chandrayaan-3 mission. “I congratulate the scientists from Bengal. Among them is a scientist, who studied in Jalpaiguri. Two scientists are also former students of Jadavpur University. They have done outstanding work. We are all proud of them,” said Banerjee on Thursday at the Tele Academy Awards ceremony.



Basirhat residents erupted in joy as Chandrayaan-3 landed at the south pole of the Moon’s surface on Wednesday. Manas Sarkar from Basirhat was one of the scientists from Bengal involved in the mission.

His mother Ranjita Sarkar had tears when Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on the Moon. “We were eagerly waiting for this moment. I feel so proud of my son that he has been associated with the mission,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Netaji Union club of Basirhat was so happy with the incredible feat of Sarkar (alumnus of Ramakrishna Mission Residential College, Narendrapur) that they chose Chandrayaan-3 as their Durga Puja theme and organised a ‘Khunti Puja’ on Wednesday.

Like Sakar, several scientists from Bengal have contributed to the nation’s pride with their outstanding achievements in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The students of Kalyani Government Engineering College took to social media to congratulate two ex-students — Bijoy Kumar Dai and Pijush Kanti Pattanaik — who were part of the ISRO mission.

Birbhum resident Dai is also an ex-student of Jadavpur University and is part of the operation team. Bankura’s Krishanu Nandi, also a former student of JU, is in charge of the monitoring of the Chandrayaan-3 lander.

East Midnapore is also proud of their son of the soil, Piyushkanti Pattanaik, part of the ISRO mission. Machlandpur Niladri Moitra’s parents were all teary-eyed when India became the first country to land on the South Pole of the lunar surface.

Baduria’s Jayanta Pal, Birbhum’s Soumyajit Chattopadhyay, Murshidabad’s Tushar Kanti Das, Islampur’s Anuj Nandi, and Jalpaiguri’s Koushik Nag have etched their names in history as the brilliant minds from Bengal who played pivotal roles in ISRO’s groundbreaking Chandrayaan-3 mission.