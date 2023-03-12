Chanditala: Three held for killing youth

Kolkata: Three persons were arrested on Saturday night from Chanditala for allegedly murdering a youth in front of his mother on Tuesday.



According to sources, the deceased identified as Krishnendu Das lived at his house in Janai area of Chanditala in Hooghly.

He had a dispute with his neighbour Runu Singh over a land in Madhyapara nearby.

It is alleged that on Tuesday the day of Dol Yatra, Das got involved in an altercation with Runu. Suddenly, Runu and his two sons attacked Das. He was assaulted badly inside his house. When Das stopped moving, the trio fled. Local people rushed Das to Chanditala rural hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Though Runu was arrested with help from local people on the same day, his sons somehow managed to flee. Police on Saturday night acting on a tip off arrested the duo.