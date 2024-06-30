Chanditala: Jewellery shop robbed by 2 miscreants

Kolkata: A jewellery shop was robbed by two miscreants on Saturday evening at Chanditala in Hooghly.

According to sources, on Saturday evening, two youths entered a jewellery shop located at Bartajpur area in Chanditala pretending to buy a silver ornament. While one of the two youths was pretending to see the ornaments, the other one was waiting near the door. The one who was checking on the ornaments reportedly asked the shopkeeper to bring out several jewelleries as he wanted to look at those for buying.

Suddenly, the duo picked a few jewelleries and fled. The shopkeeper, who is the son of the shop owner, was surprised and failed to make a move instantly. The shopkeeper told the cops that the duo was talking in Hindi. Police have registered a case and started a probe.