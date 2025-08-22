Chandannagar: Youth ‘jumps to death’ from 7th-floor flat

Kolkata: Under mysterious circumstances, a youth committed suicide by jumping from the seventh-floor flat on Thursday morning in Chandannagar of Hooghly.

According to sources, Soumen Dey (39), a resident of Chandannagar in Hooghly, lived at a flat in the Chandannagar Rather Sarak area. He used to be the clerk in a nationalised bank’s branch located in Khadina More area.

Dey reportedly was married for a second time after his divorce. On Thursday morning, he and his wife had breakfast together. After breakfast, Dey’s wife took her father-in-law along to go to the doctor’s chamber somewhere in Kolkata.

After a few moments of his wife and father leaving the flat, Dey suddenly jumped from the balcony of his flat. Local residents rushed him to a local hospital, where Dey was declared brought dead.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and sent the body for autopsy. Dey’s family members are finding it difficult to point out any issue for which he could commit suicide.