Chandannagar robbery case: 3 awarded life imprisonment

Kolkata: The Chinsurah Fast Track Court on Tuesday awarded three youths life imprisonment for robbing a loan service provider’s office in Chandannagar in 2021.



The robbers had used several gadgets like signal jammers, GPS trackers and others for the robbery which are not available in the open market for citizens. In a portion of the hearing, the court mentioned that the recovery of such gadgets is alarming which are not meant for selling in the open market and not for use by common citizens.

To prevent such illegal dealing, concerned authorities should have strict surveillance.

On September 21 in 2021, four robbers went to the said office in Chandannagar around 2:45 pm. After entering the office, they threatened people present by showing firearms. Before entering the office, they had turned on a signal-jamming device which they were carrying. Meanwhile, two employees of the office had pressed press the SOS alert button which raised an alarm at their Zonal Security Control office in Visakhapatnam. Subsequently, they alerted the Kolkata office from where Chandannagar police station was informed.

When police reached the spot, the robbers started firing at the cops. Before police could react in front of sudden firing, one robber managed to flee.

However, three robbers identified as Bittu Kumar alias Karan Bittu Kumar alias Chottu alias Badal and Guddu Kumar alias Dharmendra alias Raj were captured by the police with help from local people. During the search, police found firearms, ammunition, a signal jamming device, a radio frequency detector, GPS tracker, looted cash and looted gold ornaments While conducting the investigation, the concerned police authorities failed to locate the fourth miscreant. After the investigation was over, a chargesheet was filed accusing the trio. On Monday the trio was held guilty by the court and on Tuesday they were awarded life imprisonment.