Chandannagar: Power revamp hailed as model proj; ‘state spent Rs 120 cr’

Kolkata: The power infrastructure revamp in Chandannagar has become a major success story, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free procession and immersion of Goddess Jagaddhatri. The state government has spent Rs 120 crore in the project.

Focused on underground cabling and the replacement of outdated electrical lines, the initiative has greatly improved the town’s power distribution network. Previously, electricity in Chandannagar had to be suspended from 9 am to 9 pm during the immersion of Goddess Jagaddhatri idols. From this year onward, residents will no longer face such disruptions. The project has been hailed as a model for future power distribution upgrades in urban and semi-urban areas across the state.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee formally inaugurated the upgraded electrical system from a Jagaddhatri Puja pandal at Posta in Kolkata. She reiterated her government’s commitment to providing uninterrupted electricity across all regions, particularly as Bengal continues to expand its industrial and urban infrastructure.

The overhaul includes a major strengthening of the distribution network, with 450 km of old power lines replaced along more than 150 km of road using a mix of underground and overhead cabling.

As part of the broader shift toward underground power systems, around 500 electric poles have also been replaced. Underground cabling has been introduced in densely populated areas to reduce risks from storms, accidents, and cable damage.

According to officials, the upgraded grid now provides greater resilience, significantly reducing the likelihood of outages and ensuring improved power quality for households, businesses, and essential services. Local residents and Puja committees have welcomed the development, expressing satisfaction with the enhanced reliability of the power supply.

“This upgrade shows how seriously the government has taken our city’s needs,” noted a representative of a Jagaddhatri Puja committee.

The success of the Chandannagar project has sparked broader discussions about replicating similar initiatives across the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim to ensure that the lessons from this project are applied in other densely populated areas, especially in older city neighbourhoods where overhead wiring and ageing infrastructure pose safety risks.

She underscored the importance of integrating urban renewal with modern utility upgrades to meet the growing residential and commercial demands of Bengal’s expanding cities.