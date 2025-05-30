Chandannagar: Man ‘kills wife & daughter’, later ends life

Kolkata: A man committed suicide after murdering his wife and daughter in Chandannagar, Hooghly, late on Wednesday night.

According to sources, around 2 am on Wednesday, the Chandannagar Police Station received information regarding the unnatural deaths of three family members in the Kolupukur Garerdhar area. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of Pratima Ghosh (46) and her daughter Poushali Ghosh (13) lying on the floor with head injuries. Pratima’s husband, Bablu Ghosh (62), was found hanging from the ceiling by a rope.

During the investigation, police learned that Bablu used to work in a tin box manufacturing factory. However, for some time, he switched to driving a toto (a three-wheeled vehicle) before eventually starting a small shop at his residence. Bablu, from his shop, was reportedly running illegal gambling, commonly referred to as ‘satta.’

His gambling activities likely caused him to borrow a large sum of money from multiple people, leading to difficulties in repaying his debts.

Neighbours suspect that unable to repay what he owed, Bablu may have killed his wife and daughter before taking his own life. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and have launched

an investigation.