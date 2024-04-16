Chandannagar Commissionerate takes precautionary steps to prevent unrest

Kolkata: Following Calcutta High Court’s permission to hold Ram Navami procession in Howrah, Chandannagar Commissionerate has taken several precautionary measures to prevent unrest during Ram Navami.

Police patrolling is going on in the area to ensure the same. Chandannagar Police Commissioner Amit P Javalgi on Tuesday said all measures have been taken as per the High Court order. Last year, violence had broken out at Rishra during Ram Navami disturbing the communal harmony. Shops were vandalised and train movement was affected after the Railway gate was set on fire. Keeping in mind the situation last year, Chandannagar Commissionerate had proposed a change in the route of Ram Navami procession to avoid unrest. The procession usually starts from Rishra’s Bangur Park and goes via NS Road and Maitree Path to Mahesh. This year, the police suggested that the procession can go to Mahesh through gate number four along the Rishra Railway line. The proposal was not accepted by organisers, who filed a case in Calcutta High Court. Justice Jay Sengupta allowed the procession on the old route but certain conditions were imposed.

It was directed that the procession should start by 2 pm and end by 5 pm. No more than 200 people will be allowed to participate and areas through which the procession will pass needs to be monitored by CCTV. Justice Sengupta has also directed that names of five people, who will take responsibility in case the number of people in the procession increases from 200, will be given to the police.

No more than 20 bikes or cars will be allowed to be used. He allowed the procession but strictly directed the organisers to not use provocative words, weapons and DJ. He also ordered that the state can ask the Centre to provide forces. Apart from this, processions are also held in Uttarpara, Dankuni, Chandannagar and Chinsurah police station area. Permission to hold the procession has been given for three days from April 17 to April 21. On Wednesday, a procession will be held in

Chinsurah, Uttarpara, Rishra and Uttarpara. The procession at Dankuni will take

place on Thursday.