Chandannagar: ‘As many as 32 students of Khalisani College get placements through campus interviews’

Kolkata: Khalisani College at Chandannagar, Hooghly achieved a remarkable feat with 32 students of the government college getting placements through campus interviews held at the college.



Campus interviews and placements are quite common in well-known engineering and medical institutions at both government and private levels. However, so many students getting placed from a general college which is unknown to many deserve

special mention.

“We are extremely happy for getting the opportunity of campus interview and bagging good jobs before our final examination,” an elated Prince Paswan who cracked the campus interview said. “Nowadays, everybody pursuing studies at the college level looks for a job. However, getting placed right from the campus gives special joy,” Tania Ghosh said.

The college, under the B+ category of NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council), enrolled itself in the Utkarsh Bangla portal of the state government and then prayed for campus interviews in the college. A well-known IT company responded and conducted campus interviews. About 453 students from the college appeared in the same and 32 got placements.

“There are a number of well-known colleges in Hooghly district and have many more students than us. Hence, this achievement is a matter of great pride for our college.

We are optimistic that the number of students in our college will increase in the coming days in the backdrop of this success,” Arghya Bandyopadhyay, principal of Khalisani College said.