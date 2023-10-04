Chanchal Super Speciality Hospital workers stage stir, demand salaries

The Chanchal Super Speciality Hospital is in a bad shape due to an agitation of temporary workers over the last three days demanding their salaries. The kin of patients also staged a protest in front the chamber of the assistant superintendent of the hospital on Wednesday.

The temporary workers include group D workers, cleaners and security guards. There are a total of 151 agitating workers who allege that their salaries have not been credited on time.

Furthermore, for several months money is being deducted from their salaries by the agency which recruited them.

With the cleaning staff on strike, male and female wards in the hospital have turned into hell with water splashing, remains of leftover food and garbage scattered all over and under the beds.

The agitators also accused the assistant superintendent of the hospital for dismissing a cleaning staff when he protested against salary cuts. The agitators said: “We understand people’s difficulties but people should also understand our difficulties.”

However, Dr Shamim Akhtar, superintendent of hospital, said: “Efforts are being made to solve the problem of temporary workers quickly. In the meantime, the patient and the patient’s family are in trouble.”