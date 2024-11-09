Chanchal: Imam association to hold grand rally on Nov 10

Raiganj: The All India Imam Association is set to organise a massive rally at Panchali Maidan in Chanchal, Malda on November 10, pressing for the reinstatement of OBC certificates issued to the Muslim minority population in Bengal since 2010. Thousands are expected to gather, rallying behind the slogan “OBC Bachao” to protest against the Central government, which they allege is behind the recent invalidation of

these certificates. The rally comes in response to a recent high court order that declared all OBC certificates issued post-2010 invalid, creating a substantial impact on the Muslim community across the state.

The state government has since appealed the decision in the Supreme Court, seeking to restore the certificates’ legitimacy. Mohammad Basiruddin, North Bengal Convener of the All India Imam Association, addressed the press in Raiganj Super market on Friday and stated: “The court’s decision has plunged around 5 lakh Muslims into uncertainty, affecting nearly 2 lakh individuals who have secured government jobs using these certificates.

Students, too, are disheartened and educational institutions are witnessing vacant seats as students lose hope. It left a negative impact on both employment and education for the minority community. We expect the gathering of more than 1 lakh people from each stream of the society.

The rally aims to amplify the demand for the validity of OBC certificates and draw attention to the hardships faced by the community.”